Cavs Receiving Significant Trade Interest In No. 20 Draft Pick
The first round of the NBA Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a major decision to make with the 20th overall pick.
Will they keep it? If they do, will they select a big? Will they take another wing? Or, will they decide to trade the pick?
One thing is for sure: the Cavaliers are certainly receiving a lot of interest in the selection.
League sources have told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that Cleveland is fielding "plenty" of calls from teams looking to move up in the first round of the draft.
Fischer doesn't specify whether or not the Cavs are seriously considering any of those offers.
The Cavaliers are certainly in an interesting position. They may very well be able to find a player to help them at No. 20, but they may also want to contemplate trading the pick in order to facilitate a move for an already established player.
Cleveland won 48 games and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs this season before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games in the second round.
During the Cavs' loss to the Celtics, it became blatantly obvious that they are a couple of pieces away from seriously contending for a championship. The Cavaliers have an impressive quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but they could certainly stand to improve the depth around those four.
Whether or not Cleveland thinks it can find such a piece by staying at No. 20 and making a pick remains to be seen.
The Cavs' decision may ultimately depend on who is available when they are on the clock. If there are no players on the board that the Cavaliers are really in love with when it comes their time to make their selection, they may decide that trading the pick would be the best option.
We'll see what happens in the coming hours.