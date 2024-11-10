Cavaliers Acquire Compelling Forward In New Trade Idea
It doesn't look like the Cleveland Cavaliers need a whole lot of help right now, as they have gotten off to a scintillating undefeated start.
That being said, you can always make improvements.
One thing the Cavaliers could still use is a forward who can both score and defend some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference.
That's why Cleveland was rumored to be interested in Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson over the summer, and the Cavs have once again been linked to him.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has concocted a trade idea where the Cavaliers would send Max Strus, Georges Niang and a future first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Nets in exchange for Johnson.
Johnson actually just scored 23 points against the Cavaliers this past Saturday, a 105-100 win for Cleveland.
On the season overall, the 28-year-old is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over 34 minutes per game on 47.2/38.3/85.2 shooting splits.
Johnson broke into the NBA with the Phoenix Suns back in 2019 and spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Suns before being dealt to Brooklyn in a deal that sent Kevin Durant back to Phoenix in February 2023.
The University of North Carolina product has budded into a very solid two-way player with the Nets, and while he is far from a star, he is a terrific complementary player who would help any contender.
If the Cavs are looking to add another piece before the February trade deadline, Johnson would represent a pretty fine candidate.