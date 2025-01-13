Cavaliers Acquire Breakout Star in Big Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch between now and the NBA trade deadline.
The Cavaliers own the best record in basketball and have been showing no signs of slowing down, so they don't appear to have any glaring weaknesses that need immediate fixing.
However, Cleveland may want to consider adding another piece in order to further bolster its chances of making a championship run.
One potential name to monitor that has long been rumored as a potential trade target for the Cavs is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has proposed a trade in which the Cavaliers would land Johnson and Maxwell Lewis in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and a future first-round draft pick.
"Too good to tank and too bad to win a playoff series is NBA purgatory, and Brooklyn wants to avoid that reality," Cornelissen wrote. "That makes Johnson a prime candidate to be traded."
Johnson is having the best year of his career, averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over 32.6 minutes per game on 49.6/43.6/89.5 shooting splits.
If Cleveland has any holes at all, it's the lack of a versatile wing who can defend either forward position, and Johnson definitely fits that mold.
The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign and is earning $22.5 million this season, so he is on a very affordable deal given his production.
Of course, whether or not the Cavs would actually want to add Johnson and possibly mess with their chemistry is another story.