Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire All-Star Forward In Bold Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a trade or any significant additions this offseason, so some are wondering if they will do anything before the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Luckily, there is still time for the Cavaliers to make some moves, and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey feels they should pursue New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
This is hardly the first time Cleveland has been linked to Ingram this summer. The Cavs have been viewed as a rather perfect fit for the former All-Star, particularly considering that the team needs a bigger wing and a third scorer. Ingram would fill both holes.
But what would the Cavaliers have to part with in order to acquire Ingram?
Bailey suggests that Cleveland trades Jarrett Allen to the Pelicans in exchange for the 27-year-old. New Orleans had expressed interest in Allen earlier in the offseason, so a swap could make sense.
Not only would it provide the Pelicans with the center they have been searching for, but it would allow the Cavs to shift Evan Mobley to the 5 and also open up floor spacing for the squad.
Ingram is coming off of a 2023-24 season in which he played 64 games and averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 32.9 minutes a night on 49.2/35.5/80.1 shooting splits.
The Duke product actually regressed a bit last year, posting his lowest scoring output since the 2018-19 campaign, back when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ingram made the All-Star team in 2019-20 when he registered 23.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game.