Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Defensive Ace In This Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any trades this offseason, but that does not mean they won't make any moves in the lead-up to the regular season.
The Cavaliers entered the summer with some clear needs. One of those needs was a player who could guard some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland did select Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft, but outside of that, the Cavs have yet to address that glaring issue.
That's why Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has proposed a trade in which the Cavaliers would land Matisse Thybulle in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Siegel has Cleveland sending Georges Niang, Ty Jerome and a couple of second-round draf picks to the Blazers in return.
Thybulle is certainly not much of an offensive threat, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged just 5.4 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor last season. However, he is a terrific defensive player who has earned a pair of Second-Team All-Defensive selections.
While Thybulle is not exactly a big wing (he stands 6-foot-5), he has a 6-foot-11 wingspan that helps him at least adequately defend the Jayson Tatums and Paul Georges of the world.
The 27-year-old began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 campaign and became a critical part of the 76ers' rotation, possessing the ability to guard multiple positions while also representing a decent three-point threat. He was eventually traded to Portland in a four-team deal in the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Thybulle would absolutely give the Cavs' defense a much-needed boost on the perimeter.