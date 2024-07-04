Cleveland Cavaliers Add Ohio Native Jayvon Graves For Summer League

#𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝟑: Graves gets his 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 𝟐𝟎+ 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 of the season, no other player has more than TWO in Season 8! 🤯#BasketballCL | @JayGravess23 x @MHP_RIESEN pic.twitter.com/CDKaUJwMcs