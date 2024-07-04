Cleveland Cavaliers Add Ohio Native Jayvon Graves For Summer League
The Cleveland Cavaliers have added Jayvon Graves to their NBA Summer League roster, multiple sources confirmed to Cavs Insider.
A local product born in Malvern, Ohio who played at Akron's Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School, the 25-year-old Graves has spent the last two years of his career overseas, most recently with BG Ludwisberg in Germany, a first tier team in Basketball Bundesliga and the Basketball Champions League.
Joining Cleveland's summer squad, Graves will have an opportunity to put his talents on display and showcase the skills that propelled him to a highly successful season with BG Ludwisberg.
Across 56 games in 2023-24, Graves averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He was an everyday starter for the club, and in a one month stretch from Feb. 6 to March 6, scored at least 20 points and nabbed five or more rebounds in each game.
Prior to this season, Graves played for Limoges CSP in France, who was a part of the BCL as well. Before venturing overseas, he spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of San Antonio. Graves appeared in 41 games — starting in 12 — and averaged 7.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night, knocking down 36.0 percent of his three-point attempts.
Graves played for four years at The University of Buffalo, where he played under current Alabama head coach Nate Oats for the first two seasons of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard earned All-MAC honors in 2020 and was Second Team All-MAC in 2021. He was also a part of a Bulls squad that knocked off a fourth-seeded Arizona team that featured Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier in the 2018 Men's NCAA Tournament.
At St. Vincent-St. Mary, Graves helped lead the Irish to the school's first state title since 2011. He was under the tutelage of Dru Joyce II, winning Co-Ohio Player of the Year in Division II for the 2016-17 campaign and Cleveland.com's Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the same year.
Looking to defend its summer league title, Graves will join a Cavs squad that has brought in 20th overall pick Jaylon Tyson, March Madness star DJ Burns and Utah State standout Darius Brown for the 2024 summer roster.