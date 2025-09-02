Cleveland Cavaliers Affiliate Reveal 2025-26 NBA G League Schedule
The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been a vital lifeline for the main club. The Charge have become a hotbed for developing rotational talent, and with training camp nearly here for the Cavaliers, the Charge have announced their schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Charge will begin their 2025-26 season when they visit the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST. A week later, Cleveland returns to historic Cleveland Public Hall for their home opener on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Overall, the Charge will again play 17 of their 24 home games on the weekends this season. Cleveland will play on eight Fridays, eight Saturdays, and one Sunday. The team’s schedule features five home back-to-back sets and just two on the road.
Furthermore, Cleveland’s longest homestand is in March, where they play seven consecutive home games over Mar. 3-18. The longest road stretch for the Charge will be seven straight away games over Jan. 7-24. And, for the first time, the Charge will head to Mexico City to face the Capitanes on January 7.
The Charge will try to show out during the NBA G League's Tip-Off Tournament
An important part of the Charge's upcoming season is the NBA G League's Tip-Off Tournament. In this format, teams will play 14 games among four regions. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win percentages, will advance to compete for the championship during the NBA G League Winter Showcase.
The Charge were placed in the NBA G League's Central Region for the Tip-Off Tournament. Here's who they will face to reach the NBA G League Winter Showcase:
- Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets)
- Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons)
- Noblesville Boom (Indiana Pacers)
- Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat)
- Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls)
- Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks)