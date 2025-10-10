Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Voted MVP Favorite by rival general managers
Every year, right before the NBA season begins, there is a survey of all 30 NBA general managers. In this survey, there are over 40 questions asked to the GMs their opinion on those various questions.
This year, as the Cavs head into the season with some uncertainty if they can continue their run in the regular season last year. Two NBA All-Stars appeared on the polls.
Who Will Win the NBA Championship?
In the first question asked to the GMs, the Cavaliers had the second highest vote for who could win. Cleveland had 7% of the 30 votes with the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder had 80% of the vote.
The Cavaliers were also voted to be the best team out in the Eastern Conference with 63% of the first place votes.
Who is the best Shooting Guard in the NBA?
For the vote on the league's best two guard. The number one vote getter was Anthony Edwards with 70% of the vote. Behind him was Donovan MItchell with 13%.
Mitchel proved last season he was one of the league's best scorers as he averaged 24 points a game last year and in his first 3 years in Cleveland is averaging over 26 points a game.
Who is the Best Power Forward?
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the number one vote getter with 93% of the vote. Only two people were in this poll. Giannis was No. 1 and Evan Mobley had the other 7% of the votes for the league's best power forward.
Most Underrated Player Acquisition?
Lonzo Ball was tied for 4th in this category with 7% of the vote. Desmond Bane's move to Orlando was No. 1.
Which rookie was the biggest steal?
Now this vote was different. In all the votes, the Cavs second round pick Tyrese Proctor was not listed as a player who got votes. His first preseason game has shown this might be an incorrect decision from the general managers.
Who is the best defender?
Evan Mobley was voted the third best defender behind Victor Wembanyama who got 80% of the vote and Rudy Gobert who had 7% of the vote.
Mobley was also in the voting for best interior defender as well as the most versatile defender who can guard all five positions.
The Defensive Player of the Year signed a massive contract and has catapulted himself to be considered for the league's best defender.
Coaches Polls
Kenny Atkinson was in multiple categories, though he was not the number one vote earner in them. He was voted second for coach that runs the best offense and in the top five for coaches who make the best in-game adjustments.
Cleveland was voted the team that would have the most efficient offense with 40% of that vote.
Who will win the NBA Most Valuable Player?
For this vote, Nikola Jokic took the No. 1 vote. Jokic took 2/3rds of the vote for the award. While reading through the GM votes, I noticed that Donovan Mitchell did have some votes for the MVP award. He was in the top 10 in the favorites from the people who run the team.
You can see the rest of the votes here on the NBA website.
On October 22nd the Cavaliers open the season against the New York Knicks on ESPN at 7 p.m.