Koby Altman reveals what successful season looks like for 2025-26 Cavaliers
What does success mean for the 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers this season? Well, obviously it starts with playoff success, according to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.
Altman specified though that in order to have playoff success, the Cavs need to have another good regular season, building off their 64-18 season last year.
“We don’t take the regular season for granted at all. We have to get better,” Altman said. “We have to start using some of the strategies we want to use in the playoffs. We want to continue to grow.”
Altman then called out specific areas he’d like to see some of the star Cavaliers improve in.
He started by saying he wants to see Evan Mobley handle the ball more this season. Mobley, the reigning defensive player of the year, has also dramatically improved his game offensively year after year.
Last year, Mobley averaged 18.5 points per game, as well as three assists per game. Mobley was given more opportunities to initiate the offense last season, with varied results. Now it’s clear Altman wants Mobley to take the next leap, becoming a more dominant threat that can create his own shot, as well as shots for others.
Altman added he wants to see Darius Garland get healthy and utilize his bigger body. Garland reportedly put on several pounds of muscle this offseason while treating a toe injury.
Garland had to have surgery this offseason to repair a sprained left big toe. Garland will likely miss the first month or so of the regular season. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Garland will be sidelined for 4-5 months.
Once he’s back, the Cavs expect Garland to use his new muscle to finish better in the paint, and earn tougher shots across the court. Garland averaged around 20 points per game and seven assists last season, earning his second all-star nod.
Finally, Altman said he wants to see Donovan Mitchell taking over some responsibilities as a point guard.
With Garland expected to miss a chunk of the season to start next year, Mitchell will see plenty of action with the ball in his hands alongside recent addition Lonzo Ball.
Mitchell averaged five assists a game last season, and if Mitchell can get more comfortable as a passer, that’ll make Garland’s return easier and add a new dynamic layer to the offense.
The last thing Altman added was figuring out their style of defense this season.
“Are we sprinkling out some zones, are we using full court presses? What are we doing differently during the regular season that gets us ready for the playoffs,” Altman said. “Playoff success is ultimately where we want to land.”
The Cavaliers were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Indiana Pacers. This year, it’s clear the Cavs have high expectations, and possibly an NBA championship, in mind this season.