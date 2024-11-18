Cavaliers Are Not Downplaying Playoff Rematch vs. Boston Celtics
The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics matched up was in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of last year's playoffs. The injured Cavs roster fell to the Celtics in five games, and Boston went on to win the NBA Finals.
However, a lot has changed since then, and the two teams will see each other for the first time this season on Tuesday night.
Immediately after Cleveland's victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening, the Cavaliers started fielding questions about this upcoming game.
The Cavs answered these questions honestly, and they aren't downplaying this game. Cleveland wants to win, and they want to win badly.
Kenny Atkinson
Kenny Atkinson believes that a Cavaliers-Celtics matchup this early in the season is great for the league and its fans.
"It's great for the NBA," said Cleveland's head coach of their record-setting 15th straight win.
"I think everybody's going to be watching. I know our guys our anxious. They remember last year and were going well, and they're going well. You know, Boston Garden, what's better than that? It's great for the league. Great for our franchise. We're excited about it."
Darius Garland
Darius Garland's mindset is simple, but he's eager to play the team that eliminated them just a few months back.
"They beat us in the playoffs last year. So, try to go into Boston and try to win," said Cleveland's point guard.
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen didn't play in last year's playoff series against the Celtics due to a broken rib.
This time around, Cleveland's starting center will be in the lineup and is looking to prove he's the missing piece needed to defeat the defending champions.
"I'm looking forward to it. Like we said, it's a rematch of what it was, except they didn't have some players, and we didn't have me," said Allen. "So, I just want to help our team propel us forward and try to beat them. You know, test where we are with them."
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley, who played some of the best basketball of his career against the Celtics in last year's series, knows this will be a challenging game. But he also realizes it's an opportunity for them to learn much about themselves as a team.
"I feel like they're a great team. Obviously, they won last year so it's going to be a test for us. It's still early in the season, so we're just going to learn from it and give them our best shot. I think it's just going to be a great game overall. Just high competition between both of us," said Mobley
Sure, it's only November. However, the outcome could significantly affect how the Cavaliers have viewed the rest of the season. Are they contenders or pretenders?
Based on how the rest of the East has looked to start the year, it's not too ridiculous to say this Cavaliers-Celtics matchup could be a way-to-early preview of the Eastern Conference finals.