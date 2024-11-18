Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Are Not Downplaying Playoff Rematch vs. Boston Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers preview their upcoming matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Tommy Wild

May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to get between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to get between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics matched up was in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of last year's playoffs. The injured Cavs roster fell to the Celtics in five games, and Boston went on to win the NBA Finals.

However, a lot has changed since then, and the two teams will see each other for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

Immediately after Cleveland's victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening, the Cavaliers started fielding questions about this upcoming game.

The Cavs answered these questions honestly, and they aren't downplaying this game. Cleveland wants to win, and they want to win badly.

Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson believes that a Cavaliers-Celtics matchup this early in the season is great for the league and its fans.

"It's great for the NBA," said Cleveland's head coach of their record-setting 15th straight win.

"I think everybody's going to be watching. I know our guys our anxious. They remember last year and were going well, and they're going well. You know, Boston Garden, what's better than that? It's great for the league. Great for our franchise. We're excited about it."

Darius Garland

Darius Garland's mindset is simple, but he's eager to play the team that eliminated them just a few months back.

"They beat us in the playoffs last year. So, try to go into Boston and try to win," said Cleveland's point guard.

Darius Garland drives to the hoop
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen didn't play in last year's playoff series against the Celtics due to a broken rib.

This time around, Cleveland's starting center will be in the lineup and is looking to prove he's the missing piece needed to defeat the defending champions.

"I'm looking forward to it. Like we said, it's a rematch of what it was, except they didn't have some players, and we didn't have me," said Allen. "So, I just want to help our team propel us forward and try to beat them. You know, test where we are with them."

Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley, who played some of the best basketball of his career against the Celtics in last year's series, knows this will be a challenging game. But he also realizes it's an opportunity for them to learn much about themselves as a team.

"I feel like they're a great team. Obviously, they won last year so it's going to be a test for us. It's still early in the season, so we're just going to learn from it and give them our best shot. I think it's just going to be a great game overall. Just high competition between both of us," said Mobley

Evan Mobley dunks the ball
May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) makes the basket against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sure, it's only November. However, the outcome could significantly affect how the Cavaliers have viewed the rest of the season. Are they contenders or pretenders?

Based on how the rest of the East has looked to start the year, it's not too ridiculous to say this Cavaliers-Celtics matchup could be a way-to-early preview of the Eastern Conference finals.

