Cavaliers' Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships All-Star to East Rival
After yet another disappointing showing in the NBA playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be forced to make some painful moves this offseason.
That will likely include breaking up the Core Four, and All-Star guard Darius Garland could be the odd man out (let's be real: it's either him or Jarrett Allen).
Trade winds are already swirling around Garland, and there is one team in particular that has been floated as a potential destination: the Orlando Magic.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has floated a three-team proposal involving the Cavaliers, Magic and Portland Trail Blazers in which Cleveland would ship Garland to Orlando while recouping Jalen Suggs, Tristan De Silva, Duop Reath and a 2027 first-round draft pick (from the Magic).
The Cavs would also jettison Isaac Okoro in the deal.
"Is this trade enough to move on from Darius Garland? There are obvious things to like, from Suggs' incredible impact on his team's defense and competitive culture to Reath's ideal skillset as the backup center. They also add a future first-round pick to turn around and use in another trade," Cornelissen wrote.
It begs the question, though: would the Cavaliers really trade Garland to an Eastern Conference rival? Remember: Cleveland beat Orlando in a hotly-contested seven-game first-round playoff series last spring, and there always seem to be fireworks whenever the two teams face each other.
You would think that the Cavs would prefer to send Garland out West if they are going to trade him, but at the same time, they don't want to limit their pool of potential trade partners, either.
One thing is for sure: we can expect plenty of trade rumors to surround Garland in the coming weeks and months.
