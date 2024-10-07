Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets Linked To All-Star Trade
During the offseason, we heard speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets could ultimately partner up on a trade. However, at the time, the focal point was Isaac Okoro.
But could Darius Garland end up being a Nets target?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes thinks so.
"Brooklyn needs everything, but its most glaring roster hole is at the point," Hughes wrote. "Garland has an All-Star nod in his past and would be a massive upgrade at a position of clear need. Plus, he's still just 24 years old."
There was plenty of trade chatter surrounding Garland over the summer. In fact, the conjecture started as soon as the Cavaliers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs last May.
Many wondered if Garland could co-exist with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland's backcourt long term, but the Cavs opted to hold on to Garland, who is under team control through 2028 (he has a player option for 2028-29).
Garland struggled last season thanks much in part to a broken jaw injury that caused him to lose a significant amount of weight. He played in just 57 games, averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists over 33.4 minutes a night on 44.6/37.1/83.4 shooting splits.
It represented a rather considerable step back for Garland after he posted 21.6 points per game while enjoying the most efficient campaign of his career the year prior.
The Cavaliers seem willing to give the Mitchell-Garland tandem another shot, which makes sense given how effective the duo was in Mitchell's debut season in 2022-23. But if things change between now and February, the Nets could come calling.