Cleveland Cavaliers Brutally Ripped For Not Having a Plan
The Cleveland Cavaliers have stood and watched while some of their Eastern Conference rivals have made significant moves to improve in free agency, which has certainly been frustrating for the fans.
Take Garrett Bush of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, for example.
Bush went absolutely nuclear on the Cavaliers for their silence in the early stages of the 2024 NBA offseason and wondered exactly what they are trying to achieve.
"The reality of the situation is, there is no plan, there hasn't been a plan," Bush said.
Bush also questioned how Cleveland's financial situation is as dire as it is given the fact that the roster isn't exactly impressive (according to Bush).
Bush makes some very salient points in his argument.
He derides the Cavs for being scared to make any major moves to shake up the roster and isn't buying the Cavaliers' injuries as an excuse for why they have not been able to do much damage in the playoffs. He cites key injuries to other teams, including the NBA champion Boston Celtics, who did not have Kristaps Porzingis when they beat Cleveland in the second round this past spring.
Bush also does not like the lack of size on the wings for the Cavs and does not think that Max Strus, who was primarily a bench player for the Miami Heat, should continue starting for the Cavaliers. He even questioned Darius Garland, who he claimed was a "no show" against the Celtics while Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen were sidelined with injuries.
Bush's tirade was in response to an article by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, which said that "the feeling around the organization" is that "there isn't a glaring roster need."
Cleveland has made the playoffs each of the last two seasons, winning 51 and 48 games, respectively. However, it is abundantly clear that the Cavs are not legitimate title contenders as currently constructed.
The Cavaliers may not necessarily have to break up the core four, because let's be honest: Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Evan Mobley is a good group, and Cleveland is still waiting for that big jump from Mobley.
That being said, the fact that everyone else around the Cavs is making moves in an attempt to get better while the Cavaliers remain stuck in cement is concerning.