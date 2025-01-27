Cavaliers, Bulls Hook Up for Big Trade in Enticing Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a whole lot of thinking to do before the NBA trade deadline, and much of that may hinge on whether or not they trade Caris LeVert.
LeVert is a key rotation piece for the Cavaliers, but he also represents one of their only truly viable assets ahead of Feb. 6.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has concocted a potential trade scenario for LeVert, in which Cleveland would send the bench scorer to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jalen Smith and Torrey Craig.
"Craig's 6'7" frame and veteran experience could help the Cavs maintain against taller opponents," Crowley wrote. "Defensively, Craig is far from LeVert's level. Smith, though, is a positive defensive big man and would add another layer of versatility to Cleveland's offense."
This would actually be a very intriguing trade for the Cavs, as Craig represents a very realistic target and would unquestionably help them defensively. Meanwhile, Smith would provide a much-needed—and reliable—backup big man for the Cavaliers.
Of course, you have to wonder if the Bulls would actually do this.
Chicago is not a contending team, so unless it were merely interested in the 30-year-old LeVert as an expiring contract, it's hard to imagine the Bulls would want to acquire him, especially if they are sending out Smith—who they just signed in free agency—in the deal.
LeVert is averaging 10.8 points per game on 47.3/42.0/69.6 shooting splits this season. His three-point shooting may be a bit fluky, as he is a lifetime 34.6 percent shooter from deep. So it may be wise for Cleveland to cash in on him now before a potential second-half decline occurs.
That being said, LeVert provide significant value as a microwave scorer, and neither Smith nor Craig would bring that to the table for the Cavs.