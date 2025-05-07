Cavaliers Coach, Donovan Mitchell React To Devastating Game 2 Loss To Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers led Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers for just over 42 minutes of game time, and their lead reached 20 points, but they lost in devastating fashion.
Tyrese Haliburton hit the shot of his life and left the Cavaliers and the fans at Rocket Arena absolutely stunned.
Even though the final few minutes will be the focal point of this loss over the next few days, the Cavaliers are already moving on to Game 3; as Donovan Mitchell mentioned after the game, they have to.
"We have not choice [but to mentally get past this]. We can sit here and dwell on this, and be home in about four or five days, or we can move on, and take some things we did really well and go from there," said Cleveland's star after the loss.
"I have no doubt everybody in the locker room is ready for Friday. It sucks. It stings, but we've got to go out there and take care of business. Otherwise, that's it."
Watch Donovan Mitchell's Full Post Game Press Conference Here:
Overall, Kenny Atkinson believes that his team "ran out of gas" towards the end of the game.
One area that he pointed out though was the with running out of gas can be physical and mental."
"With fatigue comes decision-making. We had some poor decision-making plays at the rim; turnovers. A couple bad decisions I felt like. That was part of the collapse."
Watch Kenny Atkinson's Full Post Game Press Conference Here:
One thing is clear: the Cavaliers must take a stand in Indiana and make this a 2-1 series. If not, the Cleveland's could be looking at another second-round exit from the playoffs.
