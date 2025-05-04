Reporter Provides Injury Update On Cavaliers Star Darius Garland
Darius Garland hasn't played in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers since April 23.
After missing the last two games of the NBA Playoffs' opening round, DG was also ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
At the beginning of Cleveland's Game 1 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, NBA on TNT reporter Jared Greenburg provided an update on what he's heard about Garland's status and injury.
"The good news I've been told is that there's no structural damage. However, Garland continues to battle significant swelling and pain. He will remain day-to-day and could play in Game 2 on Tuesday. I talked to him briefly, and he feels confident he will be able to play on Tuesday," said the sideline reporter.
Even though Garland could play in Cleveland's next matchup against the Pacers, it sounds like he won't be at 100 percent and will still have to manage the pain.
Greenburg continued, "However, if this was the regular season, Garland would likely be shut down for another week to two weeks to stay off of the toe. This injury described to me as a 'major burden' for a shifty point guard who needs to push off [their foot] with confidence."
The disappointing part of this injury is that Garland was in a good groove and stride before being sidelined with the pain.
DG was averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
We'll see if Garland gives it a go in Game 2.
