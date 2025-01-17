Cavaliers Coach Offers Initial Reaction Following Loss vs. Thunder
The Cleveland Cavaliers no longer stand alone as the team with the best record in the NBA.
They now share that title with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who dominated the Wine and Gold in a 134-114 victory on Thursday night.
It looked like the Cavaliers were going to make it another close game, similar to their matchup last week, but the Thunder ran away in the closing minutes of the first quarter and never looked back.
Kenny Atkinson offered an interesting perspective during his initial reaction following the game.
His main takeaway was that Cleveland must do a better job of taking care of the ball.
"They imposed their will in every sense. Turned us over, and then we couldn't stop them. But it starts with the turnovers, which is uncharacteristic of us ... It was an avalanche and we really just never responded."
The Cavaliers made many different adjustments to combat the Thunder, including playing zone defense, double-teaming and trapping Shair Gilgeous-Alexander, and even attempting a small-ball lineup on offense.
However, as Cleveland's coach said, "it was one of those nights where nothing worked."
As Atkinson emphasized, this game is not in the past. The team can do nothing about it now except move forward and come out strong in their next game against the Timberwolves on Saturday night.
"I'm more looking forward to how do we respond versus Minnesota," said Atkinson. "That was the message. I don't think you go rant and rave after a game like this. That's not the correct response from a coach."
Cleveland has a day off on Friday but will be back on the court to find a rhythm on Saturday night with a matchup against another Western Conference contender in the T-Wolves.