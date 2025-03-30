Cavaliers Guard Ruled Out With Injury for Third Straight Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still working through a stretch where they're not playing their best basketball.
However, they will have to find a way to win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday without arguably the most important player on Cleveland's bench.
Ty Jerome - Out
Ty Jerome will miss his third straight game with a knee injury and will be out against the Los Angeles Clippers.
While it's not uncommon for players to get extra rest at this point in the season, a concerning development has emerged with this injury.
The previous two games have cited "knee soreness" for Jerome's absence, but now the injury report is more specific, mentioning "knee tendinitis."
Jerome's health will be a critical piece to their playoff success. Hopefully, this time off is exactly what he needs to come back strong for the final stretch and into the postseason.
Cleveland's backup guard is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc this season.
Max Sturs
Some good news on the injury front is that Max Strus is not listed on Cleveland's injury report against the Clippers after missing one game with ankle injury management.
Strus will likely return to the Cavaliers starting lineup on Sunday and provide the floor spacing that was clearly missed in their loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Jaylon Tyson - Out
Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson remains out as he recovers from a left knee bone bruise.
