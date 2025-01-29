Cavaliers Connected to Dubious Trade With Playoff Rival
The Cleveland Cavaliers have about a week to make some moves before the NBA trade deadline, and one of their players continues to surface in speculation: Caris LeVert
LeVert is in the final year of his deal and is enjoying a very impressive season, so it only makes sense that some teams would be interested in acquiring him.
Of course, whether or not the Cavaliers would want to trade such a key member of their rotation is questionable, but if Cleveland actually desires to make any moves before Feb. 6, it may have no choice but to jettison LeVert.
NBA analyst Tom Ziller has identified a potential fit for LeVert, naming the Orlando Magic—who the Cavs beat in a seven-game first-round playoff series last spring—as a possible landing spot.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel then elaborates and suggests that the Cavaliers could send LeVert to the Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony and a first-round draft pick.
But would Cleveland really do that?
LeVert is averaging 10.8 points per game on 47.3/42.0/69.9 shooting splits this season, providing some terrific scoring punch off the bench. He is also a versatile defender.
Meanwhile, Anthony is recording 8.2 points a night on 40.8/30.6/76.5 splits and does not possess the same type of defensive utility as LeVert.
Obviously, the first-round pick being thrown in makes the deal a bit more enticing, but the Cavs are trying to win a championship now. This trade would not bring them closer to a title. If anything, it would move them further away from one.