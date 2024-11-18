Cavaliers Connected To Tempting Trade For Defensive Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a historic 15-0 start, so you wouldn't think the team would need to make any real changes.
However, there is always room for improvement, and the Cavaliers still have a fairly decent-sized hole in an important area: wing defense.
Cleveland was rumored to be on the hunt for a big wing defender during the offseason and was connected to Brooklyn Nets forwards Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, but nothing concrete materialized along that front.
The Cavs have until the February trade deadline to make a move, and Michael Saenz of Sir Charles In Charge has identified a very intriguing potential target for the team: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.
"One player who could emerge as a potential fit and trade target for the Cavs is Brandon Clarke," Saenz wrote. "Clarke missed most of last season because of an injury and to start this year, his role on the Grizzlies is still very much a mystery. Through the first few games of the season, Clarke hasn't made a huge impact and is averaging just 15 minutes per contest."
Clarke's role in Memphis has been marginalized thanks to some decisions the club made during the offseason.
"After the addition of Zach Edey during the offseason, there's an argument to be made that Clarke has become somewhat expendable for the Grizzlies," added Saenz. "At the very least, the Cavs should make a call. He could help solidify their frontcourt as a backup big."
Clarke is averaging 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor this season, but he has been much more productive historically.
The 28-year-old owns career averages of 10.4 points and 5.5 boards a night, but the most attractive quality about Clarke is his defense.
The 6-foot-8 forward has the ability to guard multiple positions, offers solid rim-protection ability and would represent a massive addition to a Cavaliers roster that is in need of a long, rangy defender.