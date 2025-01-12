Cavaliers Continue To Gain More National Respect
The Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday was easily the best regular season game of the season.
It was a back-and-forth contest between two balanced teams, which could very well be a Finals matchup in June.
The Wine and Gold won this matchup, and the Cavaliers are finally starting to receive some national recognition as the best team in the NBA.
Since this game, multiple of the most notable outlets have updated their power rankings have been, and they all have one thing in common: Cleveland is at the top of each list.
CBS Sports bumped the Cavaliers above the Thunder following their win and highlighted Cleveland's offensive efficiency and balanced scoring attack.
They mention a "lot of fancy words to say Cleveland is basically impossible to guard when the team is playing like this. Hats off to the new No. 1 team in the rankings."
Bleacher Report already had the Wine and Gold at the top of their rankings but rightfully kept them at that position following their win over the Thunder.
B/R notes that this Cleveland team is not only elite by this season's standards but also on a historic pace with its current point differential.
"They have the fourth-best point differential in NBA history, behind only the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. And they're on pace for what would be a record-tying 73 wins," wrote B/R author Andy Bailey.
ESPN was another outlet that kept the Cavaliers at the top of their rankings, with the Thunder just one position behind them.
All of this national recognition and respect is fantastic and well-deserved for the Cavaliers. However, with this newfound admiration comes higher expectations that Cleveland will now have to meet and exceed.