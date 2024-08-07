Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be Adding Intriguing International Wing
In June 2022, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Australian prospect Luke Travers with the 56th pick of the NBA Draft. Until now, the Cavaliers haven't seen any return from that selection.
That could be about to change.
Travers, who had been playing overseas, has been released from his contract with Melbourne United and is aiming to make the jump to the NBA, via Olgun Uluc of ESPN.
Barring a trade or release, Travers only has one NBA option: Cleveland.
The Cavs still own Travers' draft rights, and the 6-foot-7 wing has actually played on the Cavaliers' Summer League team each of the past three years.
Cleveland still has three standard contract slots available and is the only team in the league to not have signed a player to a two-way contract this offseason, so Travers represents a possibility there.
The Cavs are also in dire need of some wing depth, so adding Travers to the fray would absolutely make sense for the club.
The Cavaliers have been one of the least active teams this summer in terms of making roster additions. Thus far, the only new player Cleveland has brought aboard is rookie Jaylon Tyson, who the squad selected with the 20th overall pick of the draft.
Travers has logged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game across 15 Summer League games with the Cavs.
In 25 contests with Melbourne last season, the 22-year-old averaged 12 points, 7.6 boards, one block and one steal over 26.3 minutes per game. He shot 51.6 percent from the floor, 32.7 percent from three-point range and 67.1 percent from the free-throw line.