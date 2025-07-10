Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be Fit for Intriguing Free Agent Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made some solid moves this offseason, reimagining their bench to provide a new look for their reserves compared to the past few seasons.
However, the Wine and Gold still have one open roster spot that they can fill before next season starts, and they have a few routes they can take with this vacancy.
After trading Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers could be in the market for another 3-and-D wing, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus believes Amir Coffey could be a fit for Cleveland, if he ends up "stuck accepting the minimum."
"Coffey is an underrated 3-and-D wing who shot 40.9 percent from three-point range on 3.4 attempts for the Clippers," wrote Pincus. "He may be the best, still relatively young (28), role player available on the market. Unfortunately, most teams face a similar issue, with limited roster space."
Whoever the Cavaliers sign with their final roster spot won't be in Kenny Atkinson's full-time rotation; instead, they'd be a depth piece the team could turn to in the event of injuries or players in foul trouble in the middle of a game.
Last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Coffey averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from behind the arc in 24.3 minutes a game.
Signing Coffey to a one-year veteran deal would be a great way to round out Cleveland's roster. He's versatile, a reliable three-point shooter, and is a solid defender.
However, if Coffey is looking for a more lucrative deal, that would immediately take the Cavaliers out of the running.
