ESPN Gives Cleveland Cavaliers A Clear Ultimatum For Next Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering year four of the core four era, and so far, the Wine and Gold don't have too much to show for it on the postseason front.
That must change next season, and one analyst has given the Cavaliers a rather stern ultimatum.
ESPN's Chris Herring recently ranked each Eastern Conference team in tiers, placing the Cavaliers in Tier 1, where he states anything short of the Finals is considered a failure.
"Following a 64-win season, the conference's top seed in 2024-25 figures to look much the same at the top end of its rotation heading ... sort of. Even with Garland sitting out considerable time [in the offseason] and roster changes around the margins that slice the team's sizable luxury-tax liability, Cleveland -- with stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and role players Max Strus, Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter -- will be among the favorites to come out of the East in the franchise's second year under coach Kenny Atkinson."
On one hand, the analyst expects the Cavaliers to be one of the top two teams in the conference next season, alongside the New York Knicks.
However, he makes it clear that it's go time for the Wine and Gold; the Cavaliers must make it far in the playoffs next year.
When Donovan Mitchell was initially traded to the Cavaliers, they weren't in a win-now situation. However, Cleveland is nearing, if not already at, that territory.
If the Cavaliers can't make it past the second round of the playoffs in 2026, it feels safe to assume there will be some massive roster overhaul next summer.
