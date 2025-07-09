Cavs Insider

ESPN Gives Cleveland Cavaliers A Clear Ultimatum For Next Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers must make it far in the NBA Playoffs next season.

Tommy Wild

Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering year four of the core four era, and so far, the Wine and Gold don't have too much to show for it on the postseason front.

That must change next season, and one analyst has given the Cavaliers a rather stern ultimatum.

ESPN's Chris Herring recently ranked each Eastern Conference team in tiers, placing the Cavaliers in Tier 1, where he states anything short of the Finals is considered a failure.

"Following a 64-win season, the conference's top seed in 2024-25 figures to look much the same at the top end of its rotation heading ... sort of. Even with Garland sitting out considerable time [in the offseason] and roster changes around the margins that slice the team's sizable luxury-tax liability, Cleveland -- with stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and role players Max Strus, Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter -- will be among the favorites to come out of the East in the franchise's second year under coach Kenny Atkinson."

Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On one hand, the analyst expects the Cavaliers to be one of the top two teams in the conference next season, alongside the New York Knicks.

However, he makes it clear that it's go time for the Wine and Gold; the Cavaliers must make it far in the playoffs next year.

When Donovan Mitchell was initially traded to the Cavaliers, they weren't in a win-now situation. However, Cleveland is nearing, if not already at, that territory.

If the Cavaliers can't make it past the second round of the playoffs in 2026, it feels safe to assume there will be some massive roster overhaul next summer.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

