Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be in Big Trouble vs. Pacers After Latest Injury News
The Cleveland Cavaliers were stunned at home by the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling 121-112 in the series opener. However, the Game 1 loss may be the least of their problems.
Already playing without star point guard Darius Garland due to a toe injury, head coach Kenny Atkinson announced multiple additional updates on Monday regarding integral pieces to the team's success. Cleveland forward De'Andre Hunter dislocated his thumb on his shooting hand, while Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley "tweaked" his left ankle.
Both Hunter and Mobley are listed as questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday, and when asked about their chances to play, Atkinson said he had "real concern" that the two would be available. Garland, who has missed Cleveland's last three games, remains questionable.
With three of the team's key players banged up, the Cavaliers' margin for error has shrunk significantly. Cleveland's 64-18 record in the regular season was the second-best in the NBA behind Oklahoma City and the second-best in team history, but if the Cavaliers lose Tuesday and have to head to Indiana in a 2-0 hole, the deficit may be too large to overcome.
Despite failing to stop the Pacers in Game 1, the Cavs are not rolling over yet. Center Jarrett Allen said Monday that the team needs to match Indiana's physicality moving forward.
"The best part about the playoffs is that you get to draw the line yourself," Allen said. "The playoffs are physical. I don't think we drew that line yet."
The Cavaliers are talented enough to bounce back and beat Indiana in Game 2. However, if Mobley, Hunter and Garland can't play, the battle to even the series will become much more of an uphill climb.