Darius Garland's Final Injury Status for Cavaliers-Pacers Game 1
One of the key storylines heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers has been whether Darius Garland will be at throughout the series.
The Cavs' star guard was listed as questionable leading up to the game and was not seen on the court during his typical pregame workout, which was bad news for his availability.
Then, the team announced shortly before the game that DG would be OUT for Game 1.
Sam Merrill will start in his place.
Kenny Atkinson said on Saturday that Garland was still considered day-to-day. Cleveland's head coach said DG was a participant with full contact during Friday's practice, but did not participate on Saturday.
While DG's absence isn't a great start to the series for the Wine and Gold, the Cavaliers have a game plan with Garland sidelined with this injury. Cleveland won Games 3 and 4 of their series against the Miami Heat.
Cleveland's offense secured these victories thanks to players such as Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter stepping up off the bench.
The Cavaliers will need more of that in Game 1 and possibly Game 2 if Garland is still out.
Still, Cleveland is undeniably a better team when DG is on the floor.
Through the first two games of the Heat series, he was averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.
Hopefully, Garland can get back on the court soon.
