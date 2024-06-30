Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be Losing Out On Major Trade Target
Brandon Ingram has been labeled a potential trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers for quite some time now, but it appears that the New Orleans Pelicans forward is in the process of being traded elsewhere.
The Pelicans have been in discussions to send Ingram to the Sacramento Kings, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40.
Cunningham notes that Alvin Gentry, who used to coach Ingram in New Orleans, now works in the Kings' front office.
Ingram had been cited as a perfect piece to complement Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, as the Cavaliers could certainly use a tertiary scorer alongside their two star guards. However, Cleveland was apparently balking at the idea of giving Ingram a max extension. Ingram is entering the final year of his deal, and the Cavs would obviously not want to trade valuable assets for a rental.
Due to their financial situation, it may be difficult for the Cavaliers to pursue viable options this offseason. That's why resorting to trades may end up being Cleveland's most realistic avenue to legitimately improving the roster, but as you can tell, trades are not exactly easy to navigate.
Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 32.9 minutes per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, 35.5 percent from three-point range and 80.1 percent from the free-throw line this season.
The 26-year-old has made one All-Star appearance, which came in his debut campaign with the Pelicans back in 2019-20.
There is certainly still time for the Cavs to step in and try to bag Ingram, but it's looking more and more like the Duke product will be playing his basketball elsewhere next season.