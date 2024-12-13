Cavaliers Current Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain at the top of the NBA with the best record, even with all of the injuries to their roster.
They're getting much closer to having a healthy group but will still be without one of their key players against the Washington Wizards.
Isaac Okoro - Probable
Let's start with the good news. Isaac Okoro, who missed the Cavaliers' last two games with a knee injury, is listed as probable for Friday night's matchup.
Cleveland's perimeter defense has been called into question over the last couple of weeks, and adding Okoro back into the mix is sure to help with some of that.
Evan Mobley - Questionable
Evan Mobley visibly rolled his ankle on Kevin Love's foot last Sunday and limped up the floor while trying to put weight on it. It looked pretty bad in the moment.
Thankfully, the injury doesn't appear as serious as initially feared. Mobley is currently listed as questionable to play against the Wizards.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the ankle injury wasn't too serious. However, the Cavaliers could still be extremely cautious with Mobley's health.
Even if Mobley doesn't play on Friday, a return on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets sounds like a possibility.
Max Strus - Out
It was reported earlier this week that Max Strus was ready to make his season debut against the Wizards. However, the official NBA injury report is ruling him out on Friday night.
It seems like Strus is getting closer to a return from the ankle sprain that has sidelined him all season, but he will still be out for this game.