Cavaliers Receive Encouraging Report On Evan Mobley's Injury
All Cleveland Cavaliers fans held their breath as Evan Mobley limped up the court on Sunday night after rolling his ankle on Miami Heat forward Kevin Love's foot.
Mobley tried to give it a go but was eventually pulled from the game and never returned. What made it worse was that the Cleveland star forward was fresh off a career-high 41-point performance just 24 hours before their game against the Heat.
The team hasn't announced too much information on Mobley's status, but an encouraging report on his health came out early in the week.
Brian Windhorst, an ESPN NBA Insider, said earlier on Tuesday that "It's not a serious injury."
It's an understatement to say that's a massive sigh of relief for both the Cavaliers and Mobley.
That said, Windhorst also believes Mobley could still miss Cleveland's next matchup, which is against the Washington Wizards, if there's even a slight possibility he's still feeling small effects from the rolled ankle.
Obviously, no one wants to see injuries happen. However, if we look at the bright side, this one couldn't have come at a better time for Mobley or the Cavaliers.
After Cleveland's game in Miami on Sunday evening, they traveled back home, where they'll have four days off until their next matchup on Friday night. Then, they don't play against the Brooklyn Nets until the following Monday.
Windhorst says this break in games is a "great opportunity to get everybody healthy," not just Mobley.
Hopefully, Mobely and the other members of the Cavaliers roster who are still dealing with injuries will be back on the court soon.