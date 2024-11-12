Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Guard Passes Kyrie Irving On Franchise Leaderboard

Darius Garland passes Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers all-time three-pointers made list.

Tommy Wild

Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Darius Garland is fully healthy and has successfully returned to his All-Star form following a season full of injuries and inconsistencies.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has been a critical piece in their 11-0 start to the season, and now he's climbing franchise leaderboards, too.

DG made his first three-pointer of the fame with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. He knocked this shot down and also made franchise history as well.

This three-pointer gave Garland his 724th as a member of the Cavaliers organization, passing Wine and Gold legend Kyrie Irving for fourth on the all-time list of three-pointers made.

While Kyrie's time in Cleveland didn't necessarily have a happy ending, he still holds a special place within the organization.

Irving was obviously part of the 2016 Cavaliers team that snapped Cleveland's professional sports championship drought. Out of his 723 three-pointers with the team, Kyrie's most significant came in the final minutes of Game 7 of that year's Finals.

Darius Garland shoots a layup
Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots a layup over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Kyrie played with the Cavaliers for six seasons and averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 5.5 assists in that stretch. In terms of three-point shooting, he averaged 38 percent from behind the arc while attempting 5.0 threes a game.

These stats are pretty comparable to DG's long-range shooting. Garland is in his sixth season with the Cavaliers and is shooting 38.8 percent from behind the arc on 5.9 attempts a game.

Next up for Garland on this franchise leaderboard is Mark Price, who connected on 802 threes during his time with the Cavs.

