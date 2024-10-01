Cleveland Cavaliers Star Shuts Down Trade Rumors
After the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs last May, speculation ensued that the team could be looking to trade Darius Garland.
All different sorts of rumors swirled. Some speculated that the Cavaliers weren't liking Garland's fit with Donovan Mitchell. Others said that Garland himself wanted out.
In the end, Cleveland held on to Garland, and at Cavs media day on Monday, the star guard opened up on the trade chatter.
“I told [Cavaliers president Koby Altman] I wanted to be here,” Garland said, via the team's official YouTube account. “I really don’t know [where the rumor came from]. It came out and it was definitely false.”
Garland was selected by the Cavaliers with the fifth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 24-year-old made the All-Star team as soon as his third season after averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 35.7 minutes per game on 46.2/38.3/89.2 shooting splits.
That ensuing offseason, Cleveland acquired Mitchell, creating what many felt would be a dynamic backcourt tandem.
Garland experienced considerable success in Mitchell's debut campaign, registering 21.6 points per game in what was the most efficient year of his career.
However, last season, the Vanderbilt product logged just 18 points a night while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three-point range. He played in just 57 games and lost considerable weight due to a broken jaw injury, which certainly had an affect on his performance.
We'll see if Garland can rebound with an impressive season in 2024-25. If not, trade speculation will almost surely start swirling around the youngster again.