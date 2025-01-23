Surprising Cavaliers Player Deemed Untouchable in Trade Talks
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a couple of weeks to make some moves before the NBA trade deadline, but the problem is they don't have a ton of tradeable assets.
Outside of rookie Jaylon Tyson, the Cavaliers' cupboard of trade pieces is fairly thin, unless Cleveland wants to part with some critical role players.
One name that has been mentioned in speculation is Dean Wade, who has one year remaining on his deal on a very affordable contract.
However, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel feels that the Cavs should not even consider moving Wade before Feb. 6, going as far to call him "untouchable" in his assessment.
"Cleveland has finally had a chance to see what a healthy, available Dean Wade looks like this season, and the results have been key in distinguishing the Cavs as the league's best squad," Crowley wrote. " ... Wade is not a high-minutes or high-usage player, but his presence extends far beyond the box score. The 6'9" forward has debatably been the best wing defender in Cleveland, competing with defensive stalwart Isaac Okoro after taking on the rival team's top assignment multiple times this year."
For a Cavaliers team that lacks big wing defenders, Wade becomes even more valuable, as he has the size to actually guard some of the larger wings and swingmen in the Eastern Conference.
Wade has started 25 of the 34 games in which he has played this season and is averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over 22.9 minutes a night on 40.9/35.4/52.0 shooting splits.
Obviously, the percentages aren't very good, but Wade is a lifetime 36.8 percent three-point shooter, so he can absolutely spread the floor.
Plus, his value goes beyond the box score, which Crowley noted.
"Wade is the definitive X-Factor, and keeping him around and healthy for the playoffs will be paramount for the team's success," Crowley concluded.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to keep Wade aboard.