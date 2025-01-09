Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Delivers Huge Prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Oklahoma City Thunder in a potential NBA Finals preview on Wednesday night, winning their 11th straight game in the process.
The Cavaliers were able to beat the Thunder in spite of Donovan Mitchell scoring just 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, and a big reason for that was the performance of Evan Mobley.
Mobley finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the victory, and it came right in the wake of Mitchell having some huge praise for Mobley while delivering a big prediction for him in the process.
“I want to win so bad and there’s a reason why I signed back,” Mitchell said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “I saw it, and I see it on a daily basis, with Evan’s potential. It’s like why not put yourself in that position to play with a guy I believe is going to be a top five player in this league?"
That is one heck of a prognostication for Mobley, who was actually viewed by some as somewhat of a disappointment over the course of his first three NBA seasons.
However, the former No. 3 overall pick has certainly broke out this year, averaging 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks over 30.4 minutes per game on 57.3/40.4/77.9 shooting splits.
Mobley has definitely worked on expanding his offensive repertoire, which is why he is attempting a career-high 2.8 three-pointers per game this year.
The 23-year-old still has a long way to go, but there is no question that he is developing.
Whether or not he becomes a top-five player remains to be seen.