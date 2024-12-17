Cavaliers Superstar's Latest Position In NBA MVP Conversation
Donovan Mitchell is in an interesting position when it comes to the NBA's MVP conversation.
He doesn't have the otherworldy stats or scoring performances that other contenders do, but Mitchell is the best player on the best team in the NBA (when looking at the current record)
As long as the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to win, Mitchell must be in MVP consideration. However, he isn't as high up as one may expect.
In NBA.com's Kia MVP Ladder, Mitchell is currently ranked eighth, one spot higher than he was in the latest update.
The players ahead of Mitchell (in descending order) are Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.
The biggest change in this list from the latest update is Franz Wagner's absence. He recently suffered an oblique injury that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future. The rest of the list remains the same from the last update.
Despite not receiving as much MVP consideration as he probably should, Mitchell is currently having an incredible season.
He's averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. While the scoring totals may be down, Mitchell has put together one of his most efficient seasons as a shooter.
Mitchell is currently connecting on 45 percent from the floor and a career-high 41 percent from behind the arc.
We're only a quarterway through the NBA season, so a lot can still change between now and the end of the year. It appears that it could be an uphill battle for Mitchell to win MVP.
However, a strong scoring run at the start of 2025 could make people rethink where Mitchell belongs on the MVP ladder.