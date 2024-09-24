Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Has Strong Reaction To Olympics Snub
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has yet to make an Olympic roster, and his next opportunity won't be until 2028.
However, recent projections are already omitting Mitchell from consideration, and during a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Mitchell expressed his displeasure.
"I'm not going to lie. I saw myself not in a lot of roster predictions. It's (expletive)," Mitchell said. "But it is what it is. At the end of the day. If that's, that's what people feel like I just got to do more. That's kind of been my whole mindset, but I feel like I deserve to be right in that [conversation]."
Mitchell is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 55 games and averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over over 35.3 minutes a night on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old has made five consecutive All-Star appearances and is widely regarded as one of the best shooting guards in basketball, so he should at least be in the discussion for Team USA's next roster four years from now.
"It is what it is. So until that happens, I got to continue to plug and plug," added Mitchell. "I'm not shocked when I see it, it's more like 'alright bet!' and it's more of a thank you to me, like every year I got something."
The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz in September 2022. He registered a career-high 28.3 points per game during his first season in Cleveland.
The Louisville product owns a lifetime average of 24.8 points per game on 45.0/36.6/84.3 shooting splits.