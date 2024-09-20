Cleveland Cavaliers' Dream Trade Target, Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the least active teams in the NBA this offseason. At least when it comes to adding pieces.
While the Cavaliers have made sure to extend their own players, they have not added anyone of significance, which has some questioning the team's offseason strategy.
Still, there is plenty of time remaining for Cleveland to make a move, and it's important to remember that the Cavs don't necessarily have to do it before the 2024-25 campaign begins.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has listed one dream target for every NBA team heading into the year, and for the Cavaliers, his pick was Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown.
Pincus likes Brown because he is a defensive-minded player on an expiring contract, which is something Cleveland may pursue thanks to all of the expensive contract extensions the team handed out over the summer.
Brown averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 27.9 minutes per game on 47.8/32.3/82.4 shooting splits last season.
Most importantly, the 28-year-old has championship experience from his days with the Denver Nuggets. He played a pivotal role in helping the Nuggets win a title in 2023, and he was clearly missed in Denver last year.
Brown isn't a major offensive threat, owning a lifetime average of 8.9 points per game while making just 33.7 percent of his three-pointers, but his defensive versatility would certainly play dividends for a Cavs backcourt that is in need of some toughness on that end of the floor.
Plus, the University of Miami product would likely not cost too much in a trade.