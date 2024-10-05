Cleveland Cavaliers Earn Surprisingly Positive Prediction
If you ask most people, there isn't a whole lot of cheerful optimism surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Sure, just about everyone expects the Cavaliers to make the playoffs, but they are typically a relative afterthought when discussing the very best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Don't tell that to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.
In a piece where Pincus predicts the win-loss record for every NBA team heading into the season, he has Cleveland going 54-28. That would be good for the No. 3 seed in the East.
"The Cavaliers pushed through significant injuries last year to finish with a respectful playoff run," Pincus wrote. "If the team can stay healthy, it will be among the best in the conference. Distractions should be behind the team, with most of its core locked into long-term extensions."
The Cavs managed to win 48 games last season in spite of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley all playing in under 60 contests apiece.
Two years ago, the Cavaliers went 51-31, so it stands to reason that Cleveland should be a 50-win ballclub this coming season if its key players stay healthy.
On top of that, the No. 2 seed in the East last year—the New York Knicks—only won 50 games. That means the Cavs do actually have a legitimate chance of earning a high seed in the playoffs if everything goes according to plan.
The Cavaliers didn't make any notable free-agent signings, nor did they make any trades. As a result, there is some pessimism among Cleveland fans at the moment.
But this is a talented group, and it could end up surprising some people.