Cavaliers' Emoni Bates Puts On Show vs. Bronny James In G League Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have the best record in the NBA and are proving each game why they're Finals contenders this season. However, some fun things are happening on their G League team, the Cleveland Charge, as well.
The Charge took on the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers G League team) on Saturday night. This game was significant and drew a crowd primarily because of Bronny James' return to Cleveland, where he scored his first NBA points at the start of the season.
However, one of Cleveland's budding stars had something to say about this, as Emoni Bates also put on a show for the Charge.
Bates and Bronny went back and forth throughout the game and put on one of the most impressive scoring performances seen in the G League this season.
The Charge's star forward finished with 30 points and five rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent (10-for-21) from the floor and staggering 63.6 percent (7-for-11) from behind the arc.
Bates also showed off his defensive potential, grabbing two steals and blocking one shot.
Bronny only scored 15 points while shooting 35.3 percent (6-for-17) from the floor, but he shined more in the playmaking role for the Lakers.
He finished with six assists and seven rebounds, which was a team-high in each stat. James also recorded four steals in the game.
This performance from both sides was a perfect example of why the G League is such a great thing for the game of basketball.
Neither Bronny nor Bates may have what it takes to be in an NBA rotation yet, but games such as this one help them develop and could give them an opportunity in the future.