Cavaliers Star Earns Massive Take For Hot Start
Many felt that the Cleveland Cavaliers' season hinged on just how much of a step forward Evan Mobley took this year.
Well, thus far, Mobley has looked a heck of a lot better, and the Cavaliers are undefeated.
Coincidence? Probably not.
As a matter of fact, Mobley has been so impressive this season that Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has dubbed him the most improved player in the NBA through the early stages fo the 2024-25 campaign.
"Attacking and finishing in the face of traffic and contact is no longer Kryptonite. Mobley looks stronger but is playing even stronger than that," Favale wrote. "The 1.13 points per possession he's averaging as the roll man would be a career-high. And the volume features some real tough finishes that, in all likelihood, will remain essential during the minutes he spends next to Jarrett Allen."
Mobley is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 29.7 minutes per game on 52.5/37.5/78.6 shooting splits.
It would be nice to see the former No. 3 overall pick attempt more three-pointers, an area which he apparently spent a lot of time addressing over the summer.
However, it's hard to argue with Mobley's overall results.
The 23-year-old has been instrumental to Cleveland's success on both ends of the floor, and he has been an incredible complement to Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as an extra scorer.
Again, it would be nice to see Mobley further augment his offensive repertoire moving forward, but for now, the USC product is playing some brilliant basketball for the Cavs.