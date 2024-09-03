Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Will Be Pumped For Massive Evan Mobley Prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Evan Mobley to a massive five-year, $224 million contract extension this summer, indicating that they have an awful lot of faith in him moving forward.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes seems to share the same optimism.
In a piece where Hughes listed 10 NBA players who were most likely to make the All-Star jump during the 2024-25 campaign, he included Mobley.
While Mobley didn't show much progression from a counting numbers perspective last season, Hughes likes that he became more efficient and also improved as a facilitator.
In 50 games last year, the 23-year-old averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 30.6 minutes a night on 58.0/37.3/71.9 shooting splits.
Of course, Mobley absolutely needs to show some more improvement if he wants to genuinely contend for All-Star consideration.
For starters, Mobley must further develop his offensive repertoire. While the big man did display signs of expanding his range in 2023-24, he took just 1.2 three-pointers per game, demonstrating that he is not all that confident in his perimeter shot just yet.
As a result of Mobley's inability to consistently spread the floor, many have wondered if the Cavaliers would be better off breaking up the frontcourt duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
However, if Mobley can start regularly canning triples next season, Cleveland will be just fine with its current frontline tandem.
Mobley is a former No. 3 overall pick, so there are obviously high expectations for the USC product. Now, he has a max deal on top of that, so the pressure is on for the youngster..
We'll see if Mobley can indeed take his game to the next level in 2024-25.