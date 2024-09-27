Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Will Be Pumped Over This Surprising Prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers are not being viewed as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. But are we selling the Cavaliers short?
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus seems to think so.
In a piece where Pincus outlines one hot take for every team in the league, he predicted Cleveland to win 54 games and finish with the No. 2 seed in the East.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers had a lot to work through last year with uncertainty surrounding Donovan Mitchell's long-term future and injuries to Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen," Pincus wrote. "But now Mitchell has extended (as have Mobley and Allen), and with some health luck, the Cavaliers may be a slept-on team in the Eastern Conference."
The Cavs certainly have a lot to contend with, both in terms of other Eastern Conference squads and their own personal demons.
Clearly, the Boston Celtics are the best team in the East, but the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are all generally seen as better squads than the Cavaliers. The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic are lurking, as well.
Plus, Cleveland has some pretty clear roster needs that it did not address over the summer, which has many wondering if the Cavs will even be that much better than last season when they won 48 games and were bounced in the second round of the playoffs.
However, it's also true that the Cavaliers dealt with significant injury issues last year. If they are able to stay healthy this coming season, perhaps they will experience considerably more success.