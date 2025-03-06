Cleveland Cavaliers File Trademark After Clinching Playoff Berth
A term that's become synonymous with the Cavaliers' dominance this season could soon make an appearance in storefronts around the country.
At 52-10, the Cavaliers became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth after beating the Miami Heat, 112-107, on Wednesday. Cleveland is one of the hottest teams in the league, aided by the Cavs' 30.0 fourth quarter points per game that ranks first in the NBA.
Cleveland is a league-best 20-6 in games that the NBA considers to come down to the "clutch," and is also first in the NBA by making 56.1% of shots from the field and 49.2% from deep in that time. The Cavaliers' prominence in late game situations, often marked by an onslaught of exceptional play and crucial baskets, has earned its own nickname.
"What do they call it?" Donovan Mitchell joked after Wednesday's win over Miami. "A Cavalanche?"
The "Cavalanche" has become a nightly tradition. Against the Bulls on Tuesday, Cleveland and Chicago were tied at 107 with roughly seven minutes remaining, but scored 14 consecutive points and ended the game on a 32-10 run. A game before, the 'Cavs trailed Portland by 18 late in the third quarter, but ended up rallying to win in overtime.
On the same day that Cleveland clinched a playoff spot, the organization filed a trademark for "CAVALANCHE," with the primary category listed as clothing.
Cleveland fans are currently in the midst of enjoying one of the best seasons in franchise history. If the organization's trademark is approved, they could don the famous phrase as the Cavaliers attempt to win their first title since 2016.