New Cavaliers addition reportedly "turning heads" at training camp
As a new preseason kicks off for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are many new faces on the court.
With just about three weeks left until the regular season gets started, it is seen as a championship or bust year.
Cleveland still has the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. While the core remains strong and have shown flashes of brilliance over the last couple of seasons, they are yet to win when it matters.
Those four should be able to take the team to its highest potential, but with the help of many new offseason additions, the sky is the limit.
Tyrese Proctor, recent second round pick and former Duke star could be greatly beneficial to Cleveland this season. Larry Nance Jr. also joined Cleveland this offseason, coming back to the city after many years with the team early on in his career.
Both of those additions are set to largely help the Cavs throughout the season, but one new addition is turning heads throughout preseason.
Lonzo Ball, former second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has had an underwhelming career so far. While he has had periods of showing his greatness, injuries have kept him from being as great as the league thought he would be.
Regardless of how he has performed so far, Cleveland is excited to get the household name. Will he be the star of the team? No, not likely. While Cleveland has their starting lineup covered, he will hopefully be a needed presence off the bench.
His ability and role was highly questioned when joining Cleveland, but during the preseason training camp things seem to be ramping up.
Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor spoke on the recent training camp developments.
“From what I continue to hear, Lonzo Ball is somebody who continues to turn heads. He continues to show how he can be an effective fit for this team”.
This is exactly what the Cavs want to see. If Ball is someone who can come off the bench and impact the game in a positive way, many rotation issues from previous seasons may be solved.
The major question around Ball aren’t about his ability as a player, there is no doubt the former social media sensation can play. Injuries are the biggest issue across his career, and what will make Cleveland most nervous about his addition.
“Obviously there are questions about how much is he going to play in the regular season, is he going to play back-to-backs? Can he make it through a regular season fully healthy, but he’s showing glimpses of why, number one, he’s a better, more impactful player than Isaac Okoro”.
Okoro, the player involved in the Lonzo Ball trade, had been a role player for the Cavaliers for the last five years.
While he was extremely valuable at times, if Ball can play the way he has in the past, the trade will make a lot of sense for Cleveland.
It is expected for Ball to join Cleveland with the baggage of his longevity being questioned, but if he can stay healthy, Lonzo will be the piece the Cavaliers have needed to get back to a championship.