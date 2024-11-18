Cavaliers Guard Ties Pair Of Career-Highs In Latest Win
Donovan Mitchell's absence in the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup against the Charlotte Hornets left a void in the starting lineup.
Kenny Atkinson called Ty Jerome's number to take Mitchell's spot in the starting lineup, and he didn't disappoint in his first start as a member of the Wine and Gold.
Jerome finished with 24 points and eight assists, which ties a career-high in each stat category.
One of the most impressive parts of this stat line was just how efficient Jerome was from the floor. He shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the floor and 57 percent (4-for-7) from behind the arc.
Atkinson said his initial reason for moving Jerome to the starting lineup for Sunday's game was rewarding him for his recent play. Ty certainly didn't let his coach down after making that decision and provided the team with a career night.
"It was just another ball handler, and it was a little bit rewarding him with his excellent play. He's one of our best players right now, so it's always nice to have another ball-handler out there so DG doesn't get worn out," said Cleveland's head coach following the game.
Jerome is now averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a career-high 1.2 steals a game.
The Cavaliers wouldn't be rewriting the NBA and their franchise's history book with the effort Jerome has given them through the first month of the season.
Cleveland has long needed a reliable backup point guard to relieve the duties of Darius Garland and Mitchell. Jerome is offering the Cavs just that, and his impact will continue to be felt as the season goes on.