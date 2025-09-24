Cleveland Cavaliers have not-so-secret weapon at center
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is going into his sixth season with the team, where he hopes to reach heights that haven't been seen since the LeBron James era.
Allen has developed into an All-Star during his tenure with the Cavs and is a big part of why the team has grown so much over the past year. ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the league and Allen moved up from No. 73 to 48 on this year's list.
"He was stung when some in the league called him soft after he missed games in the 2024 playoffs, so he sent a message by playing in all 82 games last season and not complaining about a slightly smaller role. He led the NBA in field goal percentage, his rim protection is elite, and he's an A-plus locker room presence. But a couple of dud playoff games at the end left a sour taste and perhaps opened a new lane for motivation," Windhorst wrote.
Allen remains important for Cavaliers
Allen is someone who can make or break the Cavs for his rim protection, but he has often been successful as one of the league's top centers.
As the No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Allen spent four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets trying to pick up how to play in the league. Then, when he was traded to the Cavs in the deal that moved James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Nets, he began to see his role increase in Cleveland.
Over the years, Allen has gotten stronger and healthier for the Cavs, increasing his total games played total in every season. Last year, Allen played and started at center in all 82 games for the Cavaliers, which is an incredible feat few accomplished in the league last season.
Allen's availability was a key reason why the Cavs won 64 games and the team will need him healthy again in the 2025-26 campaign in order to maintain their top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs have some depth with rising star Evan Mobley capable of playing center and former Indiana Pacers big man Thomas Bryant signing with the team, but Allen will be the main factor in the middle for Cleveland.
If Allen can have another successful season where he brings consistency to the table, the Cavs will be a tough beat in the Eastern Conference.