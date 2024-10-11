Cavaliers Impressed By This Guard In Expanded Role
The Cleveland Cavaliers sat a majority of their starters in their 129-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday night. That allowed Cavs’ guard Ty Jerome to show what the offense looked like with him at the helm.
Jerome finished his night with 15 points and eight assists, knocking down five of his 14 shot attempts. The game marked the 27-year-old’s second one back from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for all but two games last season.
“I do think coming back from that injury, that’s not easy,” Cavs’ head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the loss. “I do think he looked better than the first night. “Ran the team a little better, his conditioning was a little better. That was part of the plan tonight, getting him some good minutes.”
Jerome got the start and played 24 minutes alongside key contributors like Jarrett Allen and Issac Okoro. The former first-round pick established a connection with both players, setting up each teammate for baskets multiple times throughout the night.
While the Cavs seem loaded at the guard position with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Jerome could find a way to carve out a role off the bench this season.
“Haven’t answered that yet,” Atkinson responded to a question about whether he plans to play Garland or Mitchell at all times. “Going to have to get with the staff and see what that looks like. [Jerome] has definitely given us some thought.”
It appears the guard has caught his coach’s eye. To keep it, he needs to improve his shooting numbers. Jerome has shot just 7-of-24 from the field in the team’s two preseason matchups.
Luckily for Jerome, it’s not just his shooting performance that could earn him a spot on the floor.
“Ty’s 6-foot-5 right? He’s not a small guy. So we can also play him at the two,” said Atkinson. “I love having his IQ out there around the right lineups. He could be useful.”
Thursday’s showing was a positive for Jerome, with Atkinson closing out his initial remarks by saying, “I thought he was good.”