Cavaliers' Coach Offers Odd Take On Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is off to a terrific start this season and has been a driving force in his team's undefeated run.
Mobley was widely viewed as the Cavaliers' X-factor going into the year, and there was a whole lot of pressure on him to show marked improvement.
He has definitely displayed that thus far, and it has resulted in Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson placing a rather odd (but flattering) label on Mobley.
“He can play pick-and-roll. He can roll without it and he can also handle it. That’s a lot of things in his bag," Atkinson said (h/t Jackson Flickinger of Fear the Sword). "That [makes him] kind of a big slash wing or wing slash big. He fits that category.”
While Mobley has certainly looked good this season, it's kind of hard to say that he can be considered a wing at this point.
His skillset has definitely developed, but he is still rather raw and has a long way to go before his offensive arsenal is perfected.
And for as much as Mobley supposedly worked on his outside shot in the offseason to help spread the floor this year, he is only attempting 1.9 three-pointers per game.
But for now, let's just focus on what Mobley has done well.
The 23-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game on 53.8/40.0/84.0 shooting splits.
He has logged a couple of 25-point performances, most recently doing so in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 30.
Let's see if Mobley can continue his impressive play.