Cleveland Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson Wins NBA's Coach of the Year
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a leap of faith last summer when they let go of their previous head coach but decided to stick with the same core, which resulted in two consecutive postseason appearances.
However, the organization took a different direction and made Kenny Atkinson the next head coach of the Cavaliers, and they're thankful for that decision now.
The NBA announced on Tuesday afternoon that Atkinson had been named Coach of the Year.
Even though this is Atkinson's fifth season as a head coach (counting his four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets), it's his first time winning the award.
Atkinson also becomes the third coach in franchise history to win this prestigious award. The last Cavaliers coach to win Coach of the Year was Mike Brown (2008-2009), and before him was Bill Fitch in 1975-76.
Even though J.B. Bickerstaff and Ime Udoka, the other finalists, also had great seasons leading their teams, Atkinson undeniably deserved to take home this honor.
With almost the exact same roster from last season, Atkinson helped the Cavaliers win 60 games, secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and set Cleveland's longest winning streak in franchise history.
Even though Atkinson is receiving this award for his regular-season accolades, Cleveland's head coach has a lot of work ahead of him in the postseason.
The Cavaliers are currently down 0-1 in the Easter Conference Semi-Finals and could be without multipe of their key players in Game 2.
Cleveland will need its Coach of the Year and a solid game plan to defeat the Indiana Pacers.
