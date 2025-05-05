Cavaliers-Bucks Trade Idea Moves Darius Garland for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the middle of a tough second-round playoff matchup with the Indiana Pacers, so the offseason is surely the last thing on their minds right now.
But that won't stop fans and media pundits from already speculating on what the Cavaliers could potentially do this summer, especially if they are unceremoniously bounced from the postseason.
A popular name in general trade conjecture has been Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was just eliminated from the first round yet again. The Bucks have shown no indication they will move him, but some feel Antetokounmpo may ultimately ask to be dealt.
If a potential Antetokounmpo trade does arise, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels Cleveland may get involved and that Darius Garland could be on the table.
"Could the Cavaliers build a package around Darius Garland that entices the Bucks? Perhaps, built on the fact that Garland is the crown jewel and holds a lot of value himself. Yet they would need to find a pathway to increased draft capital to pair with Garland, as well as making the salaries work," Cornelissen wrote.
There has been some debate as to how valuable Garland really is to the Cavs, a discussion that became even louder after the Cavaliers collected a couple of dominant wins in their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat with Garland sidelined.
Of course, in a vacuum, Antetokounmpo is a better player than Garland, but would the nine-time All-Star actually fit with Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers?
To be quite frank, if you can acquire a player like Antetokounmpo, you don't worry about the fit. You just do it (the caveat being the cost, of course).
"Yet this is the kind of foundation for such a blockbuster trade," Cornelissen added. "It likely doesn't happen if the Cavaliers go deep into the playoffs and make it to the NBA Finals, win or lose. Yet if they stumble early and are contemplating what changes can help them take that next step, a massive swing for a Top-3 player in the league would be enticing."
Milwaukee would obviously be inundated with offers if Antetokounmpo ultimately does hit the trade block, and whether or not Cleveland would be able to create a a strong enough package is anyone's guess, with or without Garland.
