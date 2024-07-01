Cleveland Cavaliers' Koby Altman Provides Donovan Mitchell Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers and their status long-term with star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been one of the biggest storylines of the entire NBA offseason.
Mitchell is currently expected to reach a long-term deal with the Cavaliers, but that deal hasn't been signed yet. Until it is done and the ink has dried, no one will be comfortable with the current situation.
So far, Cleveland has had a very quite offseason. Their biggest move to this point is hiring new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
With that in mind, Koby Altman has offered an update on the Cavaliers' situation with Mitchell, as shared by Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Cleveland, Mitchell put together another monstrous year. He ended up averaging 26.6 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 46.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
There is no question that Mitchell is the centerpiece of the Cavaliers' franchise moving forward. They also have a few good pieces in place around him.
Both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are young talents with plenty of room to continue developing. Jarrett Allen is still on the roster and Caris LeVert is a solid role player as well.
While the roster isn't bad, they're still not legitimate NBA Finals contender. That will require another move or two to improve the roster depth and add more shooting and defense.
Expect to see Cleveland get active at some point in the near future. It's very unlikely that the team will simply run it back with the same roster it had last season.
Hopefully, a new long-term extension will get done with Mitchell in the near future. That is the main priority for the franchise this offseason and the latest update makes things sound good.